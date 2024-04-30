Imperial Valley College hosts Fentanyl Awareness event

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College's (IVC) Student Health Center hosted its Fentanyl Awareness Event on Tuesday.

Presentations were given by representatives from the Brawley Police Department, the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, and the Imperial County Behavioral Health Services.

Agencies provided resources to students including pamphlets, fentanyl testing kits, and even Narcan.

The goal is to bring awareness to the impacts fentanyl has on our community, health, and security.

"As a community, we really need to be educated and aware that when we have issues we know where to reach out, we know what our resources are, and we know where to get help. If it's not for ourselves, to offer to someone else, just to really be educated so we can prepare ourselves to really handle these situations appropriately," said Christen Magana, Program Supervisor of Adolescent Substance Use Disorder Treatment Services at Imperial County Behavioral Health Services.

IVC said that we can all contribute by being informed and implementing safety and harm reduction practices.