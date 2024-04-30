Skip to Content
College decision day tips for incoming college students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many high school seniors will be making big future decisions this week regarding college. Wednesday is National College Decision Day where students decide where they want to further their education.

May 1 marks the deadline for admitted students to commit to their campus.

Schools like Arizona Western College (AWC) have been partnering with local high schools to help mentor incoming college students and prepare them.

One Arizona Western College admissions leader shared some advice for students choosing a school.

"You want to make sure where you’re going has the field you want to study within your price range, something you can afford," said AWC Admissions and Outreach Leader
Carter Roe. "And then just the application for admissions and doing your financial aid."

The admissions team also suggests doing a virtual or in-person tour to get a better idea of the campus and see campus life and activity.

Some local college seniors also shared some advice for incoming freshman that they wish they knew such as visiting academic advisors to help plan for classes and go over a career plan.

Some schools are extending their decision deadline to give students more time to review their financial aid package after this year’s FAFSA delays.

Make sure to check your campus’s website to keep track of the deadlines.

