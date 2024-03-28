Selena’s Amor Prohibido album releases remastered version for its 30th anniversary

(KYMA, KECY) - 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Selena's Amor Prohibido album which was certified 41 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Amor Prohibido marks the second-highest certified Latin album in U.S. RIAA History.

Selena is also the most certified Latin artist in U.S. RIAA history.

Amor Prohibido was released on March 22, 1994.

30 years later on March 22, 2024, a remastered version of Amor Prohibido was released.

To listen to the remastered version, click HERE.