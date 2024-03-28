Skip to Content
Entertainment

Selena’s Amor Prohibido album releases remastered version for its 30th anniversary

NBC Universal
By
today at 12:24 PM
Published 1:09 PM

(KYMA, KECY) - 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Selena's Amor Prohibido album which was certified 41 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Amor Prohibido marks the second-highest certified Latin album in U.S. RIAA History.

Selena is also the most certified Latin artist in U.S. RIAA history.

Amor Prohibido was released on March 22, 1994.

30 years later on March 22, 2024, a remastered version of Amor Prohibido was released.

To listen to the remastered version, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content