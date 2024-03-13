Cibola High School presents Six, The Musical: Teen Edition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local high school is putting on a theater play that's currently on Broadway.

Cibola High School students are performing in, "Six, The Musical: Teen Edition."

It's the story of King Henry VIII told by his six wives.

The songs are inspired by modern pop singers.

The play runs from Thursday, March 14 through Saturday, March 16, and begins at 7 p.m. It will be at Cibola High School's theatre located at 4100 W. 20th Street in Yuma.

"It's a story for everyone especially right now with the International Women's History Month because this a story told by women for women and it's super powerful and you can take something away from those queens and these kids work really really hard," stated Michael Massone, Cibola High School Theater Director.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from a cast member or text 480-359-4616 to reserve & Venmo @RAIDERTHEATERBOOSTERS.