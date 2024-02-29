Midnight at the Oasis is revving up

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Treat yourself to a fun weekend with some nice cars.

Friday is the start of the 31st annual Midnight at the Oasis at the Desert Sun Stadium.

A rally prep took place on Thursday on Main Street in Downtown Yuma.

The festival features classic cars, live performances, food, and fun for the entire family.

"Actually I like the whole event, especially the parade, especially the parade. You see all yuma out there, you know, just waiting for those cars to come by, and just to show something you've been working on for a long time, and to show it off, it's an amazing feeling," said Joel Flores of the Los Tumbados Car Club.

The event revs up this weekend starting on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.