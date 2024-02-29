Skip to Content
Entertainment

Midnight at the Oasis is revving up

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 9:38 PM
Published 9:56 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Treat yourself to a fun weekend with some nice cars.

Friday is the start of the 31st annual Midnight at the Oasis at the Desert Sun Stadium.

A rally prep took place on Thursday on Main Street in Downtown Yuma.

The festival features classic cars, live performances, food, and fun for the entire family.

"Actually I like the whole event, especially the parade, especially the parade. You see all yuma out there, you know, just waiting for those cars to come by, and just to show something you've been working on for a long time, and to show it off, it's an amazing feeling," said Joel Flores of the Los Tumbados Car Club.

The event revs up this weekend starting on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content