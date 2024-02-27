AWC to present Lysistrata in March

Shows will be presented from March 7-10

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said it is inviting the community to watch the production of Lysistrata presented by the AWC Visual and Performing Arts Department.

Lysistrata is Ellen McLaughlin's modern retelling of the classic Greek comedy by Aristophanes that was set in 411 B.C.

The play is about the effort to stop the endless wars and how Greek women refused love-making until the men in their lives lay down their arms and proclaim peace.

AWC mentioned the play is rated PG-13 and that it contains adult content and language.

Shows will be happening from March 7-10 at the AWC outdoor amphitheater located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.

There will be preshow entertainment provided by BlueDotBellydance starting at 5:30 p.m.

The curtain time for the show will be at 6 p.m.

This is a free show but donations will be accepted.

AWC said its Theatre Club will have refreshments available for purchase.

Attendees should bring their own chairs but the amphitheater is also accessible from the campus parking lots 11, 12, or 13.

You can find the campus map here.

Event Details