DMX has died at 50

CNN

(KYMA, KECY) - DMX, the hip-hop artist who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)” had died, according to a statement from his family. He was 50.

DMX died after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died.

Officials rushed the rapper from his home April 2.

The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had struggled with drug addiction since his teenage years. His lawyer, Murray Richman, had earlier said he could not confirm reports that DMX overdosed.

The Associated Press

