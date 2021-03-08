Hollywood Minute

Entertainment

It's been one year since everyone experienced a big change in their lives. The entertainment world also came to halt as movie theaters kept pushing back movies.



One year ago ,"A Quiet Place Part Two" was pushed back to last September. Then it was pushed back to this April and then this September. The film is now being moved up. Paramount has announced "A Quiet Place Part Two" will debut in theaters May 28.

The 25th "James Bond" movie, "No Time to Die," had already been delayed twice before the pandemic hit. The latest release date is October eighth.