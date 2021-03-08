A teen’s hard work is about to pay off big time
Superstar student has scholarship offers pouring in
In today's segment of "Take a look at this!" a West Philadelphia high school senior is being offered more than a million dollars in college scholarship money.
Shanya Robinson-Owens applied to roughly 30 colleges.
A small town celebrate delivery drivers.
Residents of Dauphin, Pennsylvania celebrated UPS driver Chad Turns for his hard work
Turns was surprised with a $1,000 gift and a giant card signed by community members.
Comments