A teen’s hard work is about to pay off big time

Entertainment

Superstar student has scholarship offers pouring in

In today's segment of "Take a look at this!" a West Philadelphia high school senior is being offered more than a million dollars in college scholarship money.

Shanya Robinson-Owens applied to roughly 30 colleges.

A small town celebrate delivery drivers.

Residents of Dauphin, Pennsylvania celebrated UPS driver Chad Turns for his hard work

Turns was surprised with a $1,000 gift and a giant card signed by community members.