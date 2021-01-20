Hollywood Minute

Entertainment

Pixar characters are back in short films

Short films based off original Pixar films. "Toy Story," "Finding Nemo," and "The Incredibles" are among some of the short films to be included. The films will be debuting on Friday, Jan. 22, on Disney-Plus.

Season 2 of "Snowpiercer," has yet to debut but the series gets a third season. TNT network will debut the second season on Jan. 25.

"Boogie" is based on a Chinese-American basketball player who deals with pressure on and off the court. "Boogie" looks to score in theaters beginning March 5.