MUST SEE VIDEO: Endangered red panda born in London

(CBS) - An endangered red panda cub was born at the Paradise Wildlife Park in England this summer, one month after its father passed away.

The zoo said the cub, named "Little Red", was born on July 16, adding that its gender would be determined in the coming months.

They said the cub's father, named Nam Pang, died about one month before the "miracle" cub was born.

The bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers dwell in high-altitude Asian forests.

Their population is estimated by experts as anywhere between 2,500 and 10,000 but the species has declined by as much as 50% in the past 20 years, according to a spokesperson from the Toronto Zoo.

The zoo is located in Broxbourne, north of London.