Plastic storage facility in New Mexico caught on fire

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Multiple New Mexico fire rescue crews responded to flames burning at a plastic storage facility in Bernalillo County on Sunday.

Officials said they received a call for the fire at 2:38pm.

"Upon arrival...the fire had spread significantly through the types of plastic materials that were here and quickly turned from a small outside fire with plastics to a very large outside fire," said Lt. Robert Arguelles of the Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD).

Thick black smoke could be seen filling the air as crews worked in unpredictable winds.

There is no word on if the fire had been contained since Sunday, but there have been no reports of injuries. Authorities also advised people to avoid the area, stay inside and keep windows and doors closed.

"Keep your windows shut, keep your swamp coolers off if you can tolerate it...and we have no immediate evacuation zones or anything that we are trying to implement now, just telling people to stay inside," said Lt. Jason Fejer, Public Information Officer for the City of Albuquerque.