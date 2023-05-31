More than 600 hay bales catch on fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Fire Station #2 responded to a hay bale fire on West McCabe Road and Farnsworth Lane at around 4 a.m.

The fire involved one ton of hay bales and about 618 hay bales were burned.

The place of the fire is at an outdoor storage facility for hay bales, and the fire was surrounded by a large number of them.

Five fire engines arrived at the scene and received assistance from the City of El Centro and Holtville.

The fire has been contained and will be left to remain burning for the next few days.

Other bales have been moved out of the way from the fire.

Imperial County Fire asks residents near the area who have sensitive respiratory symptoms to take precautions as the bales will be burning for a few days.

Wear a mask or stay indoors to stay safe.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this case.