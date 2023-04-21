Travel trailer catches flames Friday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A travel trailer caught on fire and was extinguished by firefighters Friday afternoon.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a residential fire reported on Friday, April 21.

Firefighters discovered smoke and flames coming from a travel trailer parked next to a home near South 11th Avenue and West 18th Street.

They were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from spreading to the house said the Yuma Fire Department.

According to the Yuma Fire Department, the travel trailer was being used for recreation and was not a primary residence.

The trailer was being worked on when it caught flames and YFD said the cause was determined to be from a plasma cutter, accidentally.

No injuries were reported and YFD was able to clear the scene in just over an hour.