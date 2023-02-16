Yuma family who lost home in fire speaks out

A family lost everything in a fire and are trying to get back on their feet - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora spoke with the family about how they got out alive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Everything gone in a matter of minutes, yet the family of four living in the home say they are blessed they all got out okay.

A woman named Shelly Whitener was living in the home with her brother Luke Rensel, his girlfriend Amber Matzner, and their three-month-old baby Castiel, along with three dogs.

The three dogs inside the home did make it out, but one of them didn't survive.

"I lost one of my dogs due to the fire. He died last night. He passed away, Bones," mentions Whitener.

Rensel says he saw the fire Tuesday on the patio and came running to get them out of the house.

"So my first instinct was to close the door. I told my girlfriend to get the baby out of the house, to get everyone out of the house," describes Rensel. "I ran to my sister, I told her the house is on fire. We gotta get out. Tried to grab the water hose, wasn't enough time. The house was already up in flames."

Unfortunately, Whitener says the insurance lapsed due to financial hardships she was going through and now they have to start all over.

"It's just devastating. This was our life. This was everything," says Whitener. "Their baby stuff. All of it's just all gone. Everything's just gone."

Whitener mentions she had a renter in a mobile home on their property and his home is also completely destroyed.

The family is currently staying with friends and family members but says they need help getting back on their feet.

"Anything helps. Clothes, shoes, a new home," continues Whitener. "My brother has a three month old baby, they need things for them too as well. Anything helps. The fire took everything from all of us."

If you would like to help the family, you can find Whitener's GoFundMe here and Rensel and his family's GoFundMe here.