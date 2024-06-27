Skip to Content
Staying hot with more heat for the weekend

By
Updated
today at 5:55 PM
Published 3:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hot and breezy conditions will be with us throughout tonight where highest gusts will be between 20-25 MPH.

Another breezy evening is in the forecast again tomorrow.

Above-normal temperatures will persist with highs in the Desert Southwest trending at or over 110 through early next week.

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring back excessive heat risks to the area by Sunday.

An Excessive Heat WATCH is issued for southeastern California, which does include Imperial County for Sunday and Monday.

The hottest day of the week will be Sunday where highs will rise to the one-teens.

I am tracking higher moisture levels to return sometime next week along with more heat.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

