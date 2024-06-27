Staying hot with more heat for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Hot and breezy conditions will be with us throughout tonight where highest gusts will be between 20-25 MPH.

Another breezy evening is in the forecast again tomorrow.

Above-normal temperatures will persist with highs in the Desert Southwest trending at or over 110 through early next week.

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring back excessive heat risks to the area by Sunday.

An Excessive Heat WATCH is issued for southeastern California, which does include Imperial County for Sunday and Monday.

The hottest day of the week will be Sunday where highs will rise to the one-teens.

I am tracking higher moisture levels to return sometime next week along with more heat.