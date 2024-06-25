Man involved in Platinum Cabaret shooting waiting on digital evidence

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the men involved in the Platinum Cabaret shooting back in March was back in court Tuesday and is still waiting on more evidence to be observed, according to his attorney.

22-year-old Jiovanny Ochoa is being charged with eight felonies including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened outside of Platinum Cabaret Nightclub.

Another man, 33-year-old Abraham Espinoza, Is facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder for alleged involvement in the shooting.

Ochoa's attorney says that due to a delay in the legal defender's office, his client is still waiting on over 80 pieces of digital evidence to be obtained.

He requested additional time on this matter so that his client will have time to go through all of the evidence.

Ochoa will be back in court for a case management conference on July 23.