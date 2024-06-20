Above-normal warmth to start the summer season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong ridge of high will build back into the Desert Southwest bringing hotter temperatures with highs climbing over 110 degrees by Friday.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect once again today and tomorrow for portions of Imperial County at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. due to high levels of ozone (smog).

With our current weather pattern set-up, Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to bring in monsoonal moisture to our area for the weekend with 20-30% of rain for our area.

Hotter temperatures will move in on Friday, then temperatures will cool down just a little bit as our moisture levels increase.

There are slight chances for showers and thunderstorms and breezier conditions for this weekend.