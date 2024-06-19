Skip to Content
Seasonable close to spring and a hot start to summer

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 4:26 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect due to high level ozone (smog) for portions of Imperial County until 8 p.m. TONIGHT.

A ridge of high is rebuilding back into the Desert Southwest, which will lead to hotter temperatures arriving by Friday.

Also, tracking a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, which is now named as Tropical Storm Alberto.

This tropical system is bringing a southeasterly flow and higher moisture levels later in the week, which could bring us slight opportunity for showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

The summer solstice occurs on Thursday, which is the official start of summer, and it makes sense for another warm-up to take over in the days ahead.

Highs will quickly rise into the one-teens by Friday, but with the slight rain chances in the forecast, it will keep our temperatures away from the one-teens for the weekend ahead.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

