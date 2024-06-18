June-like temperatures for the final days of spring

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect due to high level ozone (smog) for portions of Imperial County until 8 p.m. TONIGHT. Then it will go back in effect 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Sunny and dry, with temperatures continuing to hover near normal for the final days of spring before another ridge of high-pressure moves in to heat up our temperatures later this week.

I am tracking a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing southeasterly and higher moisture levels later in the week.

There is no rain in the forecast this week, but it is something I will keep a close on.

The summer solstice occurs Thursday at 1:50 p.m., which means it will be the official start of summer.

Highs will quickly climb to 110 by Friday with even hotter temperatures for the weekend.