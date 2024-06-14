First Alert ACTION DAY: Excessive heat through TONIGHT

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day is NOW in effect until TONIGHT for Imperial County due to temperatures trending at least 12 degrees above-normal.

Even though Yuma County isn't under an Weather Authority First Alert Action Day, we are still going to have excessively hot temperatures with highs over 110 degrees.

An Excessive Heat WARNING is now in effect for portions of Imperial County until 8 p.m. TONIGHT with highs climbing near 115 degrees.

Remember to always stay hydrated and practice heat safety to prevent heat-related illnesses.

An Air Quality Alert is issued and will go into effect 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. TONIGHT for portions of Imperial County due to due to hot temperatures creating high levels of ozone (smog).

Temperatures will begin to slightly cool off starting Sunday with gustier winds.

Also tracking breezy conditions for the next couple of evenings with gusts 20-30 MPH being possible, Sunday will be the strongest winds.

Temperatures will begin to cool on Father's Day leading to near-average conditions early next week.