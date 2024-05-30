Triple-digit heat continues for the final days of May

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert for portions of Imperial County is now in effect until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for the warm temperatures creating unhealthy air quality concerns due to high levels of ozone (smog).

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the region keeping our temperatures warm along with dry conditions.

Breezy evenings will also persist for the remainder of the week with gusts staying around 20 MPH.

We will continue to have lots of sunshine and feel warm during the afternoon with highs in the triple-digits for the rest of the week.

High temperatures each day across the Desert Southwest will have readings between 100 and 105, toward the end of next week is when highs will be hotter and closer to 110 degrees.