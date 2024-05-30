Skip to Content
Top Stories

Triple-digit heat continues for the final days of May

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 4:23 PM
Published 3:14 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert for portions of Imperial County is now in effect until 8 p.m. FRIDAY for the warm temperatures creating unhealthy air quality concerns due to high levels of ozone (smog).

A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the region keeping our temperatures warm along with dry conditions.

Breezy evenings will also persist for the remainder of the week with gusts staying around 20 MPH.

We will continue to have lots of sunshine and feel warm during the afternoon with highs in the triple-digits for the rest of the week.

High temperatures each day across the Desert Southwest will have readings between 100 and 105, toward the end of next week is when highs will be hotter and closer to 110 degrees.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content