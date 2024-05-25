Skip to Content
Alec Baldwin's "Rust" shooting trial to continue

today at 8:16 AM
Published 8:30 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss the "Rust" shooting trial has been denied.

A judge on Friday rejected a motion to dismiss the case after she heard oral arguments from Baldwin lawyers and prosecutors.

This now means Alec Baldwin will stand trial for the involuntary manslaughter charge in the 2021 "Rust" shooting.

Baldwin, who has pleaded not guilty, is set to go to trial in July.

The charge of involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum prison sentence of 18 months if found guilty.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also charged, along with Baldwin, back in January, and was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter.

