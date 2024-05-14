Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, “Rust” armorer, appeals her conviction

SANTA FE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is asking to be released from prison while she appeals her conviction.

Her lawyers filed a motion with the court on May 7, but are not asking for a hearing. Gutierrez was sentenced in April to 18 months for involuntary manslaughter.

Her criminal trial centered on her role in the October 2021 "Rust" film set shooting. Actor Alec Baldwin held a prop gun which fired a live round. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and Director Joel Souza injured.

Baldwin, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter, is set to stand trial in July.