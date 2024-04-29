NRF says Mother’s Day spending is expected to top $33 billion

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Mother's Day is nearly two weeks away and the big question is how much are you planning to spend this year?

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), consumers are expected to spend a near record $33.5 billion this Mother's Day. That number is the second highest since the organization began annual consumer surveys. This year's expected spending falls just short of last year's record of $35.7 billion.

The largest spending amount will go towards jewelry, special outings, electronics and flowers.

The average sum a person is expected to spend will be a little over $250, and the biggest spenders are expected to be between 35 and 44-years-old.