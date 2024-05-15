Warmer afternoons and breezier for the evenings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a lower pressure system moves through the region, it's bringing a chance for isolated shower activity for the higher elevation areas through Thursday.

There is a very slight chance for showers or sprinkles in our area overnight, but we will mainly see some passing clouds with breezier conditions.

Expect breezy evenings for the rest of the week with gusts of 20-25 MPH.

An Air Quality Alert is issued for Imperial Valley and El Centro due to high levels of ozone (smog).

This will go into effect from 10 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

Staying breezy and above-normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with highs in the low 100s.

By Tuesday, temperatures will cool back toward near-normal levels.