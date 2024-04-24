Washington amber alert suspect found in Oregon, authorities to hold press conference

EUGENE, Ore. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The former cop suspected of double murder, as well as his son's abduction, is dead after a police chase ended near Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday.

Elias Huizar is suspected of killing his ex-wife and his girlfriend, and abducting his child in eastern Washington, which sparked a multi-state manhunt.

Fortunately, police say Huizar's child, one-year-old Roman Santos, was rescued and is safe.

Oregon State Police said that a trooper spotted Huizar's car around 2:40pm and tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, Huizar sped away, leading authorities on a chase.

Oregon State Police said the chase came to an end after an exchange of gunfire and Huizar crashing his vehicle twice.

Once the vehicle was immobile, troopers found roman unharmed and Huizar dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Oregon State Police Captain Kyle Kennedy says he is thankful that Roman is safe and doing well after the incident.

"We are very very thankful for that outcome...I want to say that we're very proud of the efforts of the troopers involved in this pursuit today. Their dedication and courage is a hallmark of the character of an Oregon State Trooper and their efforts today are paramount - or were paramount - in bringing Roman home safely. Captain Kyle Kennedy, Oregon State Police

Members of the Sheriff's Office, Eugene Police Department and Coburg Police Department were investigating the scene.

According to NBC News, the West Richland Police Department is holding a press conference at 10:00am on Wednesday "regarding the latest developments in the Huizar case." To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.