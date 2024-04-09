Oregon lottery ticketholder comes forward

PORTLAND, Oreg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The person with the ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday's 1.3 billion dollar jackpot came forward on Monday.

The lottery ticket was purchased at a Plaid Pantry Convenience Store in the northeast part of the City of Portland.

Oregon lottery officials are working with the person in a process that involves security measures and vetting that will take time before the winner is announced.

The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million, if the winner chooses to take a lump sum rather than an annuity paid over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual installments.

The prize was the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history and the eight largest among U.S. jackpot games.