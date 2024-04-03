Earthquake hits Taiwan, nine people dead

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The death toll due to an earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday has risen to nine, while 882 people have been injured, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency (NFA).

The NFA did not indicate the severity of the injuries.

131 people are currently trapped, including 50 employees of the Silk’s Place Hotel Taroko, who were traveling in four minibuses. Authorities have been unable to reach them by phone, and have listed them as trapped for the time being.

Two German citizens that were caught up earlier in a tunnel in Hualien County have been rescued, the NFA added.