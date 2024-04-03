Skip to Content
Top Stories

Dept. of Human and Health Services issues consent guidelines for hospitals

By , ,
today at 9:02 AM
Published 9:11 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Department of Human and Health Services (HHS) has issued new guidelines for hospitals regarding consent.

In a letter to teaching hospitals and medical schools, HHS said doctors performing sensitive tests, such as pelvis or prostate exams, must get signed consent from the patient if they are to be under anesthesia.

It said patients should have the same opportunity to consent and participate in education whether they are awake and fully clothed or not.

The department says the new guidance is meant to clarify requirements for participants in medicare and medicaid programs.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content