Dept. of Human and Health Services issues consent guidelines for hospitals

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Department of Human and Health Services (HHS) has issued new guidelines for hospitals regarding consent.

In a letter to teaching hospitals and medical schools, HHS said doctors performing sensitive tests, such as pelvis or prostate exams, must get signed consent from the patient if they are to be under anesthesia.

It said patients should have the same opportunity to consent and participate in education whether they are awake and fully clothed or not.

The department says the new guidance is meant to clarify requirements for participants in medicare and medicaid programs.