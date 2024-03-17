Manhunt over for suspect who shot New Mexico State Police officer

UPDATE #2: New Mexico State Police has released Jaremy Smith's mugshot.

UPDATE: A two-day manhunt has ended in New Mexico following the shooting of a state police officer on Friday.

32-year-old Jaremy Smith of South Carolina was taken into custody this morning after he was spotted at a gas station in Albuquerque.

Authorities say that deputies located Smith, and a foot pursuit ensued, ending with an officer-involved shooting.

"During this time as they had an eye on Mr. Smith a foot pursuit ensued, shots were fired, some shots strike Smith, we don't know the amount right now or how many that's still under investigation, but Smith was then taken into custody without further incident. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he's under guard being treated for his injuries at this point." Sheriff John Allen, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department

Smith was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Authorities say they are thankful that no officers were hurt in Sunday's encounter.

"Yesterday, we said that we would bring Jaremy Smith to justice, there was no where that he could run, no where that he could hide, and today thanks to our community, to our fellow law enforcement partners, we were able to do that. I'm especially thankful that none of the deputies or anyone else was injured this morning. While our work is not done here, this now gives us the opportunity to take the time to start grieving the loss of our officer. Once again, our heart goes out to the family and friends of Officer Hare." Chief Troy Weisler, New Mexico State Police

35-year-old officer Justin Hare was responding to a call of a driver with a flat tire when he was shot and killed.

"The last words that Officer Hare uttered on this Earth was to offer help to the man who was about to kill him...Jaremy Smith, we are coming for you. I'm telling you to turn yourself in and surrender peacefully. There's been enough death and despair. But if he does not, I guarantee you this we will find him. There's no where you can run, no where you can hide where we will not find him. Chief Troy Weisler, New Mexico State Police

Hare is survived by his parents, girlfriend and two young children.