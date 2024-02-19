Yuma Regional Medical Center offers 24/7 vascular service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) vascular service opened February 1 for emergency care.

This gives people the opportunity to be treated for serious conditions tied to blood vessels instead of having to travel out of town.

"Having a vascular surgeon here will allow us to be able to provide care both surgical and very minimally invasive procedures to be be able to keep them within our community," said Registered Nurse Karen Stratton the Administrative Director.

This is the first time Yuma has had this opportunity in over two years, and the first time it will be available 24-7 for inpatient care according to YRMC.

Some blood vessel complications are peripheral artery disease, chronic wounds from venus or arterial inefficiency, and carotid stenosis.



The clinic works with other medical professionals to reduce the chance of both strokes and heart attacks, depending on what they find.

“When we bring surgeons here it brings new knowledge new experience new um uh specialities, new technology, new knowledge and so bringing that into our community can only improve the services that we offer,” said Stratton.

The new service also opened a clinic location earlier this week, which focuses on preventative care.