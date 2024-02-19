Warm and increasing clouds for Presidents Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An active weather pattern impacts along the coast California, bringing us more clouds today through Wednesday.

High pressure will persits over the Desert Southwest keeping us dry conditions with above-normal temperatures for the next couple days.

A weak weather disturbance will move through the area, bringing a slight chance of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Rain totals are possible, but amounts are looking very small, with totals between an hundredth and less than a tenth of an inch.

Stronger westerly winds will also bring in breezier conditions on Wednesday, with gusts 20-25 MPH across the area.

Seasonable temperatures, breezier, and slight rain chances are possible by the middle of the week.

A ridge of high pressure will quickly redevelop by the later in the week, where temperatures will warm back to upper 70s and close to the 80s.