Warm and increasing clouds for Presidents Day

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 4:29 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An active weather pattern impacts along the coast California, bringing us more clouds today through Wednesday.

High pressure will persits over the Desert Southwest keeping us dry conditions with above-normal temperatures for the next couple days.

A weak weather disturbance will move through the area, bringing a slight chance of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Rain totals are possible, but amounts are looking very small, with totals between an hundredth and less than a tenth of an inch.

Stronger westerly winds will also bring in breezier conditions on Wednesday, with gusts 20-25 MPH across the area.

Seasonable temperatures, breezier, and slight rain chances are possible by the middle of the week.

A ridge of high pressure will quickly redevelop by the later in the week, where temperatures will warm back to upper 70s and close to the 80s.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

