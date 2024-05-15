Arizona Western College president visits the White House

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local educator visited the White House to discuss ways students can get better-paying jobs.

Dr. Daniel Corr, the president of Arizona Western College (AWC), joined the Biden administration for a workforce day meeting earlier this month.

Corr along with federal officials learned about a program to lower costs, expand quality job training, and better connect education and the workforce.

Corr said AWC is already making strides to prepare its students for the future.

"Really what I found out that the Arizona Western College is a leader, adding new programming health care field, electronics, and advanced manufacturing and the white house wanted to learn about what we're doing in Yuma," said Dr. Daniel Corr, AWC president.

Dr. Corr was among several other representatives from eight states at the White House.