Skip to Content
Yuma County

Arizona Western College president visits the White House

Courtesy: Arizona Western College
By
today at 1:44 PM
Published 2:30 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local educator visited the White House to discuss ways students can get better-paying jobs.

Dr. Daniel Corr, the president of Arizona Western College (AWC), joined the Biden administration for a workforce day meeting earlier this month.

Corr along with federal officials learned about a program to lower costs, expand quality job training, and better connect education and the workforce.

Corr said AWC is already making strides to prepare its students for the future.

"Really what I found out that the Arizona Western College is a leader, adding new programming health care field, electronics, and advanced manufacturing and the white house wanted to learn about what we're doing in Yuma," said Dr. Daniel Corr, AWC president.

Dr. Corr was among several other representatives from eight states at the White House.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content