AWC and other Yuma campuses to hold commencement ceremony

Arizona Western College
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) has announced the 2024 commencement ceremony.

In a press release, the ceremony is taking place at 7:00pm on Friday, May 17 at Veterans Memorial Stadium, located at 7150 E. 24th Street.

AWC says Northern Arizona University-Yuma Branch Campus, University of Arizona-Yuma Academic Center and the Arizona State University-Yuma Campus are also holding the ceremony at the stadium on Friday as well.

Courtesy: Arizona Western College
"Congratulations graduates, it's been a pleasure sharing this adventure with you. Now it's time to set a new goal or dream a new dream," said Ana English, Associate Dean of Enrollment Services.

While the ceremony is open to the public, AWC says the ceremony will be aired live on channel 74, on AWC's Facebook page and on AWC's website.

To learn more about the commencement ceremony, read the press release below.

Commencement-2024Download

