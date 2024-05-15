Skip to Content
Yuma County

Local Tribes to receive funding for housing

MGN/KYMA
By ,
today at 10:44 AM
Published 11:02 AM

Arizona Tribes in the 7th District will be awarded more than $36 million

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cocopah Tribe and Quechan Tribe are among those who will be awarded housing funding.

The Cocopah Tribe will be awarded $1,197,976 and the Quechan Tribe will be awarded $2,525,141 in housing funding.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $1.1 billion in funding for the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) program on Wednesday.

Tribes receiving the funding include the Tohono O’odham Nation, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Cocopah Tribe, and Quechan Tribe.

  • Tohono O’odham Nation - $25,626,909
  • Pascua Yaqui Tribe - $7,517,574
  • Cocopah Tribe - $1,197,976
  • Quechan Tribe - $2,525,141

Representative Grijalva (D-Arizona) said that the $1.1 billion in funding represents a 40-percent increase from last year and marks the largest-ever funding investment in Indian housing.

This funding can be used for new housing construction, rehabilitation, housing services, and many other affordable housing activities.

The Biden administration’s federal investment in Native housing programs and resources is historic. It will give chronically underfunded Tribal communities the ability to build safer, quality affordable housing,” said Rep. Grijalva. “Everyone deserves access to affordable housing no matter where they live, and I will continue to fight for policies in Congress that will strengthen and invest in the communities that need it most.”

For more information on the Biden administration’s Tribal Housing and Community Development funding, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content