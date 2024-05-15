Local Tribes to receive funding for housing

Arizona Tribes in the 7th District will be awarded more than $36 million

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cocopah Tribe and Quechan Tribe are among those who will be awarded housing funding.

The Cocopah Tribe will be awarded $1,197,976 and the Quechan Tribe will be awarded $2,525,141 in housing funding.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $1.1 billion in funding for the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) program on Wednesday.

Tribes receiving the funding include the Tohono O’odham Nation, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Cocopah Tribe, and Quechan Tribe.

Tohono O’odham Nation - $25,626,909

Pascua Yaqui Tribe - $7,517,574

Cocopah Tribe - $1,197,976

Quechan Tribe - $2,525,141

Representative Grijalva (D-Arizona) said that the $1.1 billion in funding represents a 40-percent increase from last year and marks the largest-ever funding investment in Indian housing.

This funding can be used for new housing construction, rehabilitation, housing services, and many other affordable housing activities.

“The Biden administration’s federal investment in Native housing programs and resources is historic. It will give chronically underfunded Tribal communities the ability to build safer, quality affordable housing,” said Rep. Grijalva. “Everyone deserves access to affordable housing no matter where they live, and I will continue to fight for policies in Congress that will strengthen and invest in the communities that need it most.”

For more information on the Biden administration’s Tribal Housing and Community Development funding, click here.