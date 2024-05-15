Kofa High School’s Junior State of America recognized nationally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said the Kofa High School Junior State of America (JSA) was named Chapter of the Year for their region.

They were chosen for their region out of more than 100 schools.

YUHSD said Yuma-area schools participate in JSA's Southern California region.

Since Kofa JSA was named the region's Chapter of the Year, they will receive the following:

an engraved plaque honoring the chapter,

a $1,000 scholarship to JSA’s Civics Immersion Program in Summer 2024 for one chapter member,

one full scholarship to a JSA Institute in the Summer of 2024 for one chapter member,

and the JSA students will become eligible for JSA’s National Civic Impact Award.

YUHSD said the Kofa JSA students submitted a video showcasing the fun and interactive activities and events their chapter took part in throughout the year.

“We have worked so incredibly hard this school year to bring so many opportunities to students within our community here at Kofa and I am so proud of how far our work has gotten us,” Kofa High School JSA Advisor Marc Osborn said. “It’s a beautiful thing seeing one of the only Arizona chapters in a California region receive such a prestigious award as this; and even having the opportunity to receive the National Civic Impact award.”

YUHSD said Kofa JSA earned the title of Chapter of the Year for the past eight years but only for Arizona.

However, even though this is the first year Arizona and Southern California merged, Kofa High School was able to achieve the title and be recognized nationally.

JSA is an activism and debate club that allows students to express and share their opinions on topics that aren't usually brought up. Students also participate in local and regional activism.

YUHSD said JSA's goal is to help students find themselves and develop confidence, self-assurance, and critical thinking skills that are crucial in shaping the future leaders of our community.

