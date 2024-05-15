SFSU adminstration and pro-Palestinian protesters announce agreeement

SAN FRANCISCO (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Students for Gaza at San Francisco State University (SFSU) has announced that they have come to an agreement with the SFSU administration, including SFSU President Lynn Mahoney.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the organization says SFSU will "divest from weapons manufacturers and a commitment to create a workforce that will develop new screenings for investments that violate human rights and divest from those investments."

"This is a starting baseline for us to get to a place of divestment from genocide, aparthied, illegal settlement, occupation and other violations of human rights," said one member of the encampment.

The press release says the organization is holding a press conference on Wednesday, which they say is on the 76th anniversary of Nakba, which means "catastrophe" in Arabic, "when over 700,000 Palestinians were forcibly exiled from their homeland."

The organization also says they will work on a "process of disclosure of investments by SFSU and the integration of a 'human rights' principle to any investments by the university," by working with the administration over the summer and into the fall semester in order to meet their other demands.

