Arizona Army National Guard troops recovering from drone attack

Drone strike happened in Jordan in late January

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - An update on the dozens of Arizona Army National Guard troops injured in the drone strike that killed three U.S. service members in northeast Jordan.

The attack took place last weekend.

More than 40 U.S. National Guard service members stationed at tower 22 were reported wounded in action.

The majority are Arizona National Guard service members.

Three Arizona service members were medically evacuated, with one taken to Germany to receive further care and is in stable condition.

Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck rerouted her travel home to visit with the injured service member in Germany.

"Meeting with this young soldier here in Germany was a humbling experience to say the least. As part of our discussions I asked what I could do for the soldier and almost without pause, they said just tell my fellow bushmasters I miss them, I love them and to stay in the fight," stated Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck.

More than half of the wounded Arizona service members have returned to duty, the additional injured are receiving further evaluation and medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Below is an update video from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service done by Capt. Erin Hannigan.