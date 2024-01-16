Warmer temperatures and possible rain by the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s, but warmer then the last few days.

A subtle warming trend will continue for the rest of the week, eventually rising our temperatures into the mid 70s by Thursday-Friday.

Dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week, but skies will become cloudy Friday into Saturday as moisture gradually increases in the Desert Southwest.

Chance for rain showers are possible Sunday into Monday, but I will bring updates as the system gets closer.