People gather in NYC to see the ball drop to ring in 2024

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Ball in New York City dropped, bringing in the new year of 2024!

Viewers gathered in the city that never sleeps to count down the final seconds of 2023.

Security measures were also ramped up ahead of the celebration, as tensions have grown due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

As the confetti flew in New York, people took pictures, embraced the moment, and shared the special first kiss of the new year.