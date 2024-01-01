Skip to Content
Top Stories

People gather in NYC to see the ball drop to ring in 2024

By ,
today at 9:44 AM
Published 9:52 AM

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Ball in New York City dropped, bringing in the new year of 2024!

Viewers gathered in the city that never sleeps to count down the final seconds of 2023.

Security measures were also ramped up ahead of the celebration, as tensions have grown due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

As the confetti flew in New York, people took pictures, embraced the moment, and shared the special first kiss of the new year.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content