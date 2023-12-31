Skip to Content
New York police sergeant found dead, along with family, from apparent murder-suicide

By
today at 12:06 PM
Published 12:26 PM

NEW CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A New York police sergeant and his family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to the home of Bronxville Police Sergeant Watson Morgan after he did not show up for work Friday night.

Just before 12:30am, the 49-year-old sergeant, his wife, Ornela, and their two young sons were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they believe Morgan killed his family before killing himself. They confirmed a gun was recovered at the home.

An investigation is ongoing.

