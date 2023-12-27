Two people found dead in vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego police said it is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead in a vehicle at the Golden Acorn Casino parking lot.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers located the vehicle that was associated with a missing persons case from San Ysidro on Tuesday, December 26.

The man and woman were found dead in the vehicle in the Golden Acorn Casino parking lot in Campo, California right off Interstate 8.

SDPD said its detectives have been investigating this incident since the two people were reported missing by family members last week.

Initially, the investigation indicated the man and woman were missing under suspicious circumstances, said SDPD.

San Diego police say they are still investigating of what happened and why the two people were missing.

According to SDPD, detectives learned the man and woman were a married couple living separately and that there was likely a domestic violence incident before they were reported missing.

Once the man and woman were found, police say the man died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the head.

San Diego police said the preliminary investigation indicates that his death was a suicide and the woman's injuries are currently undetermined.

The woman's death is being investigated as a homicide with her husband as the suspect which appears to be a case of domestic violence, said SDPD.

San Diego police said both have been identified but their names are being withheld pending additional family notifications.

The woman was described as a 45-year-old Filipina and the man was described as a 52-year-old Hispanic.

If you or anyone have information about this incident, call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.