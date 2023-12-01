Clear and cool temps for the first weekend of December

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck in Imperial County near the California Mexico border at 11:43 p.m. Thursday night.

The quake was just 7 miles away from Ocotillo, CA.

Looking back at November, even though we had more days above normal, it was still a comfortable month. The highest temperature of the month was 92 degrees on November 5th and 6th.

We can't forget about our rain total record of 0.25" from Saturday, November 18th.

December 1st marks the first day of meteorological winter!

Meteorological Winter is 3 months long and is based on the annual temperature cycle, which makes calculations for seasonal averages easier.

For the first weekend of December, we are in store for an enjoyable weekend with clear skies, light winds, and comfortable temperatures.

High pressure will spread over the region during the first half of next week, resulting in a strong warming trend.

Temperatures will begin to warm-up starting Sunday and eventually rising near the 80s by Tuesday.

These above-normal temperatures and dry conditions are likely to persist through at least next Friday.