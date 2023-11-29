New walking, bike path coming to 45th Avenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A safe walking and biking route is soon to be on the way for locals who live on the southwest side of Yuma.

The pathway will stretch from 28th street all the way to 24th street on 45th avenue improving connectivity across the city.

“This project will run a little bit closer to Mesquite Elementary School and over by Crane Middle School and if we stretch all the way down to 24th street, you’d be close to Cibola,” said Yuma City Council Member, Carol Smith.

The project consists of the construction of a 10-foot-wide pathway, on a 2-inch asphalt concrete pavement section.

“We had to keep in mind safety of our pedestrians, and bicyclists so there will be adequate lighting out here there will be benches to stop and take a rest, trash cans, that’s always a concern for people,” said Smith.

Council Member Gary Knight says this project has been in the works for at least four years, when he brought it to the council.

“For fiscal year ’24 we will do the construction in fact at the last council meeting we did approve the award of the bid," said Council Member Knight.

The City Council awarded the contract of 528-thousand dollars to the lowest bidder, DPE construction of Yuma.

Knight says the residents of Barkley Ranch were not the only ones advocating for the path.

“We had the bicycle coalition speaking very loudly for it too because we’re trying to connect as much of our walking and bicycle paths as we can,” said Knight.

Knight says construction should begin very soon.