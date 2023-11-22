Macy’s Thankgiving Day Parade organizers inflate 26 balloons

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The process to inflate the 26 balloons that will be featured in Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway in New York.

Workers are carefully blowing up each one of the festive floating figures so they are ready to fly by the time the parade starts Thursday morning.

In all, 49 balloons will take part in the 97th edition of the famous parade. 16 character balloons, including seven brand new entries, and 33 heritage and novelty ballons.

The floating floatilla of fun will join forces with 26 floats, 12 marching bands and other musical performers in the parade as millions line the streets to watch.

As always, Santa and his sleigh, which is 60-feet-long and three-and-a-half-stories tall by the way, will wrap up the festivities.

The 97th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC at 8:30am, as well as stream on Peacock.