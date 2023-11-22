Hungry Colorado bear with a sweet tooth destroys car in search of food

Colorado, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - A Colorado black bear on a hunt for food, decides to make a pit stop, breaking into a parked car at a national park in Littleton, Colorado.

Mr. Bear apparently was sniffing out the sweets and found himself a bag of chocolate M&Ms, all while completely demolishing the interior of a car.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer posted photos and video on "X," that captures the bear shredding the dashboard, ripping car seats apart, throwing around yellow seat cushions and yanking off door panels. After he ravaged the entire vehicle and indulged on some tasty chocolate treats, this bold bear decides to take a poop on the seats before it was chased away.

Needless to say, the bear didn't quite have a gentle touch, keeping the car in good condition when he left. CPW says, "just a friendly reminder to remove all attractants and to lock your vehicles. This is what it will look like if a bear gets in."

For all those outdoor nature lovers, it just might be time to add "bear insurance" on your auto policy.