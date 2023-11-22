Skip to Content
Top Stories

Hungry Colorado bear with a sweet tooth destroys car in search of food

By ,
New
Published 9:30 PM

Colorado, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - A Colorado black bear on a hunt for food, decides to make a pit stop, breaking into a parked car at a national park in Littleton, Colorado.  

Mr. Bear apparently was sniffing out the sweets and found himself a bag of chocolate M&Ms, all while completely demolishing the interior of a car.  

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer posted photos and video on "X," that captures the bear shredding the dashboard, ripping car seats apart, throwing around yellow seat cushions and yanking off door panels.  After he ravaged the entire vehicle and indulged on some tasty chocolate treats, this bold bear decides to take a poop on the seats before it was chased away. 

Needless to say, the bear didn't quite have a gentle touch, keeping the car in good condition when he left.  CPW says, "just a friendly reminder to remove all attractants and to lock your vehicles.  This is what it will look like if a bear gets in." 

For all those outdoor nature lovers, it just might be time to add "bear insurance" on your auto policy.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jessica McClain

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

CBS News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content