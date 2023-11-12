Skip to Content
Top Stories

“Trufresh” cantaloupes recalled due to salmonella contamination

By ,
today at 10:38 AM
Published 10:49 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sofia produce, which does business under the name "Trufresh," is recalling its cantaloupe products as they could potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from October 16 to October 23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Individuals who purchased the fruit are advised not to eat it, and those who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content