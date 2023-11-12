“Trufresh” cantaloupes recalled due to salmonella contamination

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sofia produce, which does business under the name "Trufresh," is recalling its cantaloupe products as they could potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from October 16 to October 23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Individuals who purchased the fruit are advised not to eat it, and those who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes at this time.