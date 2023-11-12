“The Marvels” debuts in $47 million, the lowest opening weekend for an MCU film

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A new Marvel movie in theaters has usually meant a sure number-one debut. Is that still the case? Here are the early estimates for the weekend box office.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" fell to fifth place with $4.7 million, nearing the $60 million mark in domestic box office.

"Priscilla" stayed in fourth place, picking up $4.8 million.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" made $5.9 million for third place and a domestic total of $172.5 million.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is at $127 million domestic after a second-place weekend worth $9 million.

"The Marvels" had a less-than-marvelous debut: The superhero flick, with the $220 million budget, debuted with just $47 million, the lowest opening weekend in the 15-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).