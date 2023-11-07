Skip to Content
Top Stories

D.C. police arrest man carrying rifle near Senate office building

By ,
today at 1:41 PM
Published 1:50 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Capitol Police arrested a man who was spotted with a rifle near Senate office buildings Tuesday.

Officials say the man was seen walking in a park with what was described as a long gun or AR-15 style rifle. Officers told the man to drop the weapon and tased him when he didn't comply.

The suspect was later identified as as 21-year-old Ahmir Lavon Merrell, a registered sex offender from Atlanta, Georgia.

After he was in custody, officers searched the park, including a bag the suspect left on a bench, out of an abundance of caution.

"There is some indication that he may be dealing with some mental health issues. We don't know that. We don't know why he was in the park with the gun. He made no statements as to why he was here or what he intended to do," said Chief Tom Manger of the U.S. Capitol Police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content