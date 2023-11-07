D.C. police arrest man carrying rifle near Senate office building

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Capitol Police arrested a man who was spotted with a rifle near Senate office buildings Tuesday.

Officials say the man was seen walking in a park with what was described as a long gun or AR-15 style rifle. Officers told the man to drop the weapon and tased him when he didn't comply.

The suspect was later identified as as 21-year-old Ahmir Lavon Merrell, a registered sex offender from Atlanta, Georgia.

After he was in custody, officers searched the park, including a bag the suspect left on a bench, out of an abundance of caution.

"There is some indication that he may be dealing with some mental health issues. We don't know that. We don't know why he was in the park with the gun. He made no statements as to why he was here or what he intended to do," said Chief Tom Manger of the U.S. Capitol Police.

An investigation is ongoing.